Harvey Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by $996,000 as Stock Rose; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 767,630 shares traded or 102.42% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.97. About 163,903 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $69.48 million for 31.37 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Nicholas Prns LP holds 0.49% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 53,201 shares. Voya Management stated it has 228,114 shares. Kepos LP invested in 30,189 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 30,500 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 2,423 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 6,977 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 142,352 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 24,631 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested in 0.51% or 430,480 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,065 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 140,864 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.06% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,076 shares to 39,138 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

