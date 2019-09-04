Harvey Partners Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI) Trimmed by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Holds Position in Visa (V)

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 3,155 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1738.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 42,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 45,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.31. About 129,645 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares to 2,348 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,577 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2.52 million shares. Burke And Herbert Bancshares And Tru Company owns 2,033 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Llc invested in 3.9% or 288,033 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited holds 18,400 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 5,631 were accumulated by Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp. Capital International Sarl reported 94,890 shares. Hartford Finance has 11,627 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. North Amer Management has invested 3.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 52,408 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors invested 0.74% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Steinberg Glob Asset reported 32,944 shares. 667,457 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10.56M shares. California-based Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt has invested 4.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brown Capital Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,866 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Inv Management Ltd holds 54,300 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,202 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Morgan Stanley holds 11,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 227,717 shares. Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 41,081 shares in its portfolio. Qv Investors stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Citigroup has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 784 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,476 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 3,118 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 16,565 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 45,860 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 93,176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.