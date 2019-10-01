Harvey Partners Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI) Increased as Share Price Rose; Kepos Capital LP Increases Stake in Robert Half International (RHI)

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 246.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 32,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 45,380 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 817,672 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.44. About 79,911 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 62,340 shares to 37,334 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 93,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,551 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here’s how employers say they’re willing to close the skills gap – Dallas Business Journal” published on March 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Robert Half Named To FORTUNE’s List Of The World’s Most Admired Companies – PRNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Robert Half International Inc.’s (NYSE:RHI) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston leads U.S. in tech job hiring plans for 2019 – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 1.17 million shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com has 0.43% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 31,819 shares. London Company Of Virginia holds 6,100 shares. Menta Capital Llc accumulated 0.13% or 5,500 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 105,942 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 13 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated holds 194,208 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 507,243 were accumulated by Century. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 62 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 9.53M shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 10 shares. Transamerica Advsrs Inc stated it has 326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 7,464 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,239 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.33% or 78,949 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 7,398 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 31,960 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has 3,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Speece Thorson Grp Inc holds 43,116 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Llc has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Inc Lc owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0% or 190 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 52,956 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 187,100 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 641 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valmont acquires Walpar LLC – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)â€™s Upcoming 0.3% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Coatings Wins Four Excellence in Hot-Dip Galvanizing Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.