Harvey Partners Stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shares Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.81. About 369,796 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.34M market cap company. It closed at $6.16 lastly. It is down 13.33% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 9,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21M shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.