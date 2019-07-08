Harvey Partners Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Upped as Market Value Rose; As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Share Value Rose, Maltese Capital Management Upped by $450,774 Its Stake

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 71,087 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 25,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 180,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 145,532 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 9.68% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1,667 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability accumulated 41,700 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 76,915 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,525 shares. 1.13 million were accumulated by Needham Management Llc. Oaktop Ii Lp stated it has 2.59M shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 52,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 2.81% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 3.17M shares. Awm Investment holds 4.17M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 636,772 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 375,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,847 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company holds 400 shares. 400 are held by Wells Fargo & Company Mn.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 396,071 shares to 570,000 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 104,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,095 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).