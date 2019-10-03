Harvey Partners Raised Holding in Valmont Inds (VMI) by $1.70 Million; Jane Street Group Has Decreased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Call) (ANF) Holding as Market Value Declined

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Call) (ANF) by 59.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 54,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 994,897 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Net Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Changes in Forex Boosting FY18 Net Sales by About $50M; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration Of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OTLK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Initiated at Neutral by Wedbush; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Neutral by Baird; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $133.31. About 44,300 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $19.48 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

