Harvey Partners Raised Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake by $376,000 as Stock Rose; As Seaspan (SSW) Stock Price Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased by $539,208 Its Stake

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 25,278 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 67,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 964,970 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 897,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 363,632 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Fincl Invests Additional $500M in Seaspan, Increasing Total Investment to $1B; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 14/03/2018 – FAIRFAX WILL INVEST ANOTHER $250 MILLION INTO SEASPAN – WSJ CITING; 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 11/04/2018 – Seaspan Declares Dividend of 12.5c; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax to Invest an Additional $500M of Equity in Seaspan Through Warrants

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 63,365 shares to 451,281 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 64,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,310 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Seaspan Aligns Timing of Quarterly Earnings Release with Conference Call – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Seaspan Corporation (SSW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An 8% Yield, With Big Earnings Growth, No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Seaspan Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast – Stockhouse” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaspan Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Awm Invest Comm Inc owns 4.17M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Lc reported 636,772 shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma holds 0.04% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Capital Inc reported 35,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 35,137 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.07M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 305,000 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Lc holds 1.13 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 40,000 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability reported 400 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) reported 440 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Co Lc owns 0.15% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 396,952 shares.