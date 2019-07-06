Harvey Partners Raised Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake by $376,000; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Miracle Mile Advisors Has Increased Stake by $7.15 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 899.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 18,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,858 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company's stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 15,811 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.13M shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp stated it has 1.07M shares. Rbf Cap invested 0.02% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 1.00M were accumulated by Harvey Prns Ltd Co. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 440 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Morgan Stanley holds 76,915 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,475 shares. Hightower Ltd owns 375,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 396,952 are owned by Essex Inv Mgmt Llc. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,847 shares. 35,000 are owned by Firsthand Mgmt Incorporated. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 305,000 shares. Ariel Investments holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.47 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 41,700 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,034 shares to 204,575 shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 26,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,925 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).