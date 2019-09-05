Harvey Partners Position in Valmont Inds (VMI) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Boosted Position by $2.59 Million

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $139.99. About 52,864 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 37,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 439,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34 million, up from 401,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 337,925 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Is Getting Advice From Former Trump Aide Lewandowski Amid Proposed Takeover; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 94,440 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.32% or 359,404 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 15,920 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Company reported 618,247 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,751 shares. Stevens Management Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 11,141 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 2.73 million shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fosun International reported 13,000 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moore Capital Mgmt LP holds 150,000 shares. 30 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Asset Management One Company Ltd holds 0.09% or 237,018 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 27,600 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $35.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,810 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.