Harvey Partners Position in Valmont Inds (VMI) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Greenwich Investment Management Holds Holding in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 356,529 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 112,847 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valmont Industries: A Difficult Second Quarter Pushed Shares Down Too Far – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Valmont Industries (VMI) Acquires Operational Assets of Larson Camouflage – StreetInsider.com” published on January 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Valmont Enters Global Lattice Market with Acquisition of Derit Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. – PR Newswire” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.97 million for 14.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 2,401 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 600 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 55,775 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 45,860 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 6,144 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 72,146 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 3,378 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern stated it has 182,547 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management holds 13,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 53,099 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 8,995 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Dean Capital Management holds 1.01% or 4,605 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners: Should You Choose The 16.4% Common Yield, The 9.8% Preferred Yield Or The 8.1% Bond Yield? – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NGL Energy to buy water pipeline, disposal system for $890M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.