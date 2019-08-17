Harvey Partners Lowered Its Holding in Interface (TILE) as Shares Declined; Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose While Farmstead Capital Management Trimmed Position

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20 million shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 186,991 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 505,440 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 19,369 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Commerce reported 15,916 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 151,087 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,842 shares. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 94,924 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 37,953 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 79,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vermont-based Clean Yield has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Putnam Investments invested in 355,682 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,140 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 188,784 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech accumulated 77,853 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $27.46 million for 5.84 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.