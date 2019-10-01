Harvey Partners Lowered F M C (FMC) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Janney Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $506,880

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 196,181 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.31M, down from 201,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.02. About 949,453 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 632,352 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust & Tru holds 108 shares. The New York-based Harvey Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 3.43% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mai Cap has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Focused Wealth Management reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sandy Spring National Bank reported 13,829 shares. 48,696 were accumulated by Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc. Td Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 38,324 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 172 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Tru Co reported 0.03% stake. Lord Abbett Co Ltd holds 48,663 shares. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 684 shares. Axa stated it has 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tower Bridge invested in 5,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability owns 100 shares.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.34 million for 26.31 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 7,696 shares to 46,876 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.88 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lynch & Assocs In reported 0.93% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.2% or 6,377 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.49% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). M&T Comml Bank Corp has invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 33 shares. 7,239 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,890 shares. Fairfield Bush And Communication stated it has 5,838 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,746 shares. 1,358 are owned by Alphamark Advsr Lc. Capital Invsts reported 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 26 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 558 shares. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 0.26% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 174,596 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).