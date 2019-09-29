Harvey Partners Lowered F M C (FMC) Position by $779,000; Market Value Rose; Northpointe Capital Has Raised Snap On (SNA) Position

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 22,205 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 19,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.34. About 217,560 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 744,165 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.34M for 26.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,203 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 279 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amer has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11,032 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tributary Mngmt Limited reported 0.13% stake. Skylands Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 221,700 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,810 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 6,000 shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt Co accumulated 0.15% or 7,983 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 2,722 were accumulated by First Republic. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co reported 25,903 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of The West has 3,036 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 5,203 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 81,299 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 7,826 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company reported 584,759 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp reported 45 shares stake. Us National Bank De invested in 0.02% or 42,314 shares. Reinhart Prtn, Wisconsin-based fund reported 170,476 shares. Bowen Hanes And Company Inc holds 0.09% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 12,520 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 37,841 shares. 7,196 are held by Sg Americas Limited. First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 65 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

