Harvey Partners Lifted Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $376,000; Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stock Rose While White Elm Capital Lifted by $1.36 Million Its Holding

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 7,893 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 244,331 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 3.71 million shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Numerixs Investment owns 4,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 50,589 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 505,162 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 9,130 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 18,222 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 30,467 shares in its portfolio. Principal stated it has 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 10,695 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability. Virginia-based Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.24% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 24,078 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ACK Asset Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems: Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems: Dripping With Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,145 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,400 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).