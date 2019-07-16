Harvey Partners Increases Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); Fortress Investment Group Decreased Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $3.21 Million

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 9,215 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 690,383 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Co stated it has 14,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp holds 1.07M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl owns 400 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.49% or 1.51M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn reported 400 shares stake. First Republic Mgmt invested in 0% or 15,439 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com reported 375,212 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 309,807 shares stake. Oaktop Capital Ii Ltd Partnership reported 2.59M shares. Needham Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.98% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.13 million shares. Awm Investment Com Inc owns 0.43% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 4.17M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 76,915 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,517 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 25,000 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.