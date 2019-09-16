Harvey Partners Increases Holding in Valmont Inds (VMI); Bank Hapoalim Bm Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $145.81. About 90,095 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 60.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 8,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 5,475 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $311,000, down from 13,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 4.84M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.85 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 16,987 shares. 595,814 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Olstein Limited Partnership has 145,884 shares. New York-based Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 0.36% or 11,349 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 27,342 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 3,971 shares. Qci Asset reported 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kcm Invest Ltd Co holds 13,690 shares. 3,104 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 365 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 12,135 shares. 5,423 were reported by Prelude Cap Lc.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,953 shares to 3,568 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

