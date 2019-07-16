Harvey Partners Increases Holding in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); Teton Advisors Has Lifted Its Circor Intl Com (CIR) Position by $587,072 as Stock Rose

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (CIR) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 18,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 248,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.90M market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 296,267 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 19,169 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 636,772 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corp. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 14,647 shares. 4.17M are held by Awm Investment Com. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Partners Limited Liability Company has 4.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Renaissance Llc accumulated 41,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 9,517 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 14,261 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 309,807 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability invested in 60,845 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Com owns 1.47 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 98,285 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dc Capital Advsr Limited stated it has 7.15% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 11,057 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Citigroup reported 26,528 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,416 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 16,328 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 69,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Natl Bank has 269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 31,703 shares. 47,497 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Limited. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 7,417 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp stated it has 2,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 7,369 shares.

