Harvey Partners Increases Holding in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding Maintained by Lionstone Capital Management Llc

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 12,403 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 314,510 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1,667 shares. California Employees Retirement has 305,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Firsthand Capital has 35,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,847 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 60,845 are owned by Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com. Ariel Ltd Liability has 1.47 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oaktop Capital Ii LP accumulated 1.38% or 2.59M shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 440 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 309,807 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp holds 12,860 shares. 1.51 million are owned by Telemark Asset Mgmt.

