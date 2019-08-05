Harvey Partners Increases Holding in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 1.33 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 16/03/2018 – Apollo Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES, EST. 686.0M; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE; 04/05/2018 – Elekta: Apollo Hospitals Group chooses Elektas MOSAIQ for new proton center; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO TOWERS IS SAID TO SEEK MERGER WITH PAN ASIA; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 5,706 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU); 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,303 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Colony Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 15,552 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 4.51M shares. Cheyne Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.31% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 87,418 shares. Md Sass invested 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Co holds 10,400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.02% or 170,000 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Barnett And Commerce invested in 0.01% or 640 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.18% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Philadelphia Finance Of San Francisco Lc accumulated 1.03% or 217,248 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Limited holds 0.19% or 161,437 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Natl Bank Division has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 7,340 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 249,192 shares stake.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apollo Global Management Buys Direct ChassisLink, Blume Global For Reported $2.5B – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “West Corporation Acquires Notified NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Highlander, Evans Food, Wind Point, Mill Rock, TA, Apax – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Aspen Aerogels Inc. – MarketWatch” on August 21, 2016. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.