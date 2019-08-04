Harvey Partners Increased Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake by $376,000; Stock Value Rose; Farr Miller & Washington Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased by $380,952

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 406,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28M, down from 410,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 53,372 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society; 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 8,053 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,415 shares. Culbertson A N Communications reported 59,973 shares. First Dallas owns 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,906 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 427 shares. Sunbelt has invested 1.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). United Fire Gru accumulated 76,000 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.87% or 40,966 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc holds 24,326 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Markston Int Lc reported 51,033 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 17,826 shares. Willis Counsel accumulated 41,900 shares. Petrus Tru Communication Lta has 1.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthquest Corp owns 151,383 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,853 shares to 257,315 shares, valued at $33.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million was sold by Matthew Price. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12.

