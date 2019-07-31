Harvey Partners Increased Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position by $376,000; Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Market Value Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, down from 54,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $212.78. About 1.24M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 26,487 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc reported 35,000 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 3.17 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 40,000 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 396,952 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvey Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 4.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 1.51M are held by Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 40,525 shares. Blair William Communications Il has 33,500 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 25,000 shares. 1.53 million were reported by Granahan Mngmt Ma. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 15,439 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 309,807 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Vanguard stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Awarded PTT LNG Insulation Contract – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colony Capital: Shares In This Under Siege REIT Could Double – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 60,842 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 67,181 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 92,711 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has 0.58% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sns Group Limited Liability reported 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.28% or 99,792 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.96% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 20,679 shares. 11,848 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Arrow Fincl reported 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cap International Ca invested in 0.34% or 14,356 shares. 127,322 are held by Haverford Tru Company. Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 17,856 shares. 1.72 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Riverpark Advsrs Lc reported 1.1% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0.57% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,763 shares.