Harvey Partners Holds Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Personal Capital Advisors Has Raised by $8.62 Million Its Holding

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 29,168 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 45,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,463 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.50M, up from 351,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Awm Invest Incorporated holds 0.43% or 4.17M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 14,261 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 636,772 shares. 15,439 are owned by First Republic Invest Management Inc. Boothbay Fund Ltd Company accumulated 40,525 shares. 1.47 million were accumulated by Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,647 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). George Kaiser Family Foundation has 3.17M shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 309,807 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 496,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 76,915 shares. 98,285 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Lc holds 7.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,326 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs invested in 108,660 shares or 1.22% of the stock. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has 4.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,795 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.74 million shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.37% stake. Farmers Trust owns 55,215 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Com holds 1.36% or 5.83M shares. Riggs Asset Managment Comm Incorporated holds 2.63% or 20,345 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connors Investor Incorporated owns 110,998 shares. Family Capital holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,893 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited has invested 6.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 123,402 were reported by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 154,679 shares to 23,116 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 148,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,901 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

