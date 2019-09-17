Harvey Partners Holding in Valmont Inds (VMI) Has Upped by $1.70 Million; Ipswich Investment Management Co Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased by $459,395

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 149,082 shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks I Like for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Premier Asset Lc has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kistler stated it has 15,142 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Ins accumulated 375,000 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc owns 331,887 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 2.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 473,054 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 67,872 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 98,490 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc reported 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 105,379 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group stated it has 4.22M shares. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Anchor Lc has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waverton Inv Limited accumulated 14,650 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Com has 14,935 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Addenda Capital accumulated 57,816 shares.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $72.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.