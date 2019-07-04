Harvey Partners Holding in Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has Lowered by $805,000; Kempen Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Regency Ctrs Com (REG) by $3.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 20,005 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (REG) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 46,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,917 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 93,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 313,718 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 16,221 shares. Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Earnest Ltd Liability Co holds 107 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 6,990 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 2.70 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 241,230 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 0.07% or 25.23 million shares. 26,178 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Pggm Invests stated it has 2.64M shares. Somerset Trust has invested 0.59% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 40 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 15,839 shares to 168,812 shares, valued at $20.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc Com (NYSE:OMC) by 12,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,219 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $75,092 activity.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Advisers Incorporated accumulated 2.57M shares or 1.47% of the stock. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,618 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 51,302 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company invested in 0% or 151,219 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 10,882 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 292,124 shares. Boston has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 20,180 shares. Eagle Boston Investment holds 88,135 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Granahan Inv Management Incorporated Ma holds 323,406 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 8,981 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,290 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 100 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 505 shares stake.