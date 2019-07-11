Harvey Partners Holding in Acuity Brands (AYI) Lowered by $996,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake as Shares Declined

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 11,526 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 31,266 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $137.45M for 22.12 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 219 are held by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca). 4,115 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 8,291 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Lord Abbett & Ltd holds 0.03% or 114,991 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Com holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 25,685 shares. Eqis Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd reported 39,250 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 373,636 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 0% or 300,925 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,810 shares. Amer Interest Gp accumulated 70,634 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.1% or 44,692 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Com holds 0.01% or 10,175 shares. Blair William Co Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa holds 3,060 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1,782 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Com owns 1,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 6,300 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York reported 24,864 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Oppenheimer Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 20,853 shares. Andra Ap has 45,800 shares. Kempner Inc reported 32,556 shares.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.