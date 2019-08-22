Harvey Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) by $376,000 as Stock Rose; Silverback Asset Management Upped Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding by $2.34 Million as Stock Price Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.56M market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 184,498 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 20,193 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Springowl Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 133,082 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 23,445 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 10,873 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 777 shares in its portfolio. Brigade Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 3.66 million shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. 1 were reported by Citigroup. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 25,561 shares. Nomura holds 105,787 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 75,220 shares. Citadel Limited Co reported 52,263 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Lc has 139,018 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 3.01 million shares.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MagnaChip Surpasses the 500 Million Milestone in Cumulative Shipments of Display Driver ICs for OLED Screens – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 07/30: (ENPH) (BEAT) (AAPL) Higher; (TTOO) (TWOU) (ACRS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ruling of The Federal Commission of Economic Competition – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.