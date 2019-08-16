Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by $996,000; Gruss & Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) as Market Valuation Declined

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 617,570 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 42,128 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested in 33,179 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs LP has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Alps Advisors owns 9,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Baystate Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside Finance Bancorporation And Tru has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 132 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 70,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 48 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 28,157 shares. Duncker Streett owns 856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 209,527 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 3,055 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc reported 39,104 shares.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Increases and Extends One of its Two Revolving Credit Facilities – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Completes the Sale of Its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Releases 2018 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Reports Record Quarterly and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, Acuity Brands, and DMC Global Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands, Inc. To Present At The Oppenheimer 14th Annual Industrial Conference on May 8, 2019 in New York – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33 million for 11.56 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.