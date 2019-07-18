Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Its Interface (TILE) Position by $435,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Genomic Health (GHDX) Position Has Upped by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 51.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 11,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,911 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 22,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 128,890 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: GPS Test Improves Risk Assessment for One in Four Patients; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $ 0.16 TO $ 0.22; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health 4Q Rev $87.5M; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – NHS Gaps Stall Benefits of Genomic Data for U.K. Health Care; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health 4Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAILORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Br

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 173,270 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $89.50 million activity. Shak Steven had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.71 million. 50,100 Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares with value of $3.72 million were sold by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP. The insider Radford Jason W. sold $211,683. $1.21M worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) was sold by Cole G Bradley.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,350 shares to 10,069 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 28,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,203 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Ord (NYSE:CTLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.