Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by $805,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Visa (V) Shareholder White Elm Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $3.93 Million

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 50,479 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 143,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34M, down from 168,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).