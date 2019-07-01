Harvey Partners Has Raised Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $376,000; Daiwa Securities Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by $130.50 Million

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 51,947 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 84.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 1.22M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Capital Mgmt Ii Ltd Partnership has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 14,261 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Inc. Hightower Ltd reported 0% stake. Rbf Cap Llc reported 60,845 shares. 1.13M were accumulated by Needham Investment Mgmt Lc. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 1.07 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9,517 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 309,807 shares. 14,847 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Llc. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 305,000 shares. 1.00M were accumulated by Harvey Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Essex Investment Management Company Llc owns 0.15% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 396,952 shares. First Republic Invest Inc accumulated 15,439 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Granahan Mngmt Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 12,182 shares to 33,710 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 5.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,673 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Company has 4,304 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sterling Inv Management Incorporated reported 23,409 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.45% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 23,215 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,463 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 91,941 shares. Sands Management Ltd Liability reported 80,681 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The New York-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Covington Capital owns 271 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 34 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 3.00M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Service Grp reported 50,046 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il holds 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 2,448 shares.