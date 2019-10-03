Harvey Partners Has Lowered Its Position in F M C (FMC) as Market Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Carret Asset Management Has Increased Position

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 1.26M shares traded or 40.80% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FMC Corp (FMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “FMC Corporation Raises Full-Year Guidance (Again) After Resilient Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35M for 26.05 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Prns Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.11% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 69,887 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mackenzie holds 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 33,438 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 16,543 shares. Fincl Architects invested in 1,000 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 10,887 shares. Speece Thorson Cap holds 48,696 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 11,981 shares. 4,352 were reported by Qs Limited Liability Com. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 820,094 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 18,777 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 50,625 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Lc reported 4.61% stake. Roberts Glore And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 837 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Securities has 13,000 shares for 3.75% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blume Cap Management invested in 0.73% or 765 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Lc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,751 shares. Coldstream Management reported 13,107 shares stake. Hodges Cap reported 1,132 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 1,077 shares. Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 3,086 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. 8,505 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company owns 700 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt holds 0.18% or 1,004 shares in its portfolio.