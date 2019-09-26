Harvey Partners Has Lifted Valmont Inds (VMI) Holding by $1.70 Million; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Declined While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.88 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 3.07 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 114,242 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $72.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9,500 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Sprucegrove Ltd has invested 0.44% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 19,409 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,574 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 0.04% or 6,420 shares. 74,468 were accumulated by United Automobile Association. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 97,468 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Century Companies invested in 55,485 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 6,243 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 31,481 shares. 16,545 were reported by F&V Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc invested in 0% or 7,735 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS) by 58,958 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).