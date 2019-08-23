Harvey Partners Has Decreased Stake in Interface (TILE) by $435,000 as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Raised Position by $366,795

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.52. About 23.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 449,075 shares traded or 27.25% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,495 shares to 4,115 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 11,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,724 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement invested in 71,200 shares or 5.33% of the stock. Page Arthur B has 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,680 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd invested in 1.28% or 268,209 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 3.26% or 274,982 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 6.84M shares or 8.02% of the stock. 4,862 were accumulated by Nottingham. Fiduciary accumulated 892,840 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Ca has 5.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 112,092 shares. Security National Trust Communication reported 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Communications owns 68,430 shares. Smith Moore And Communications has 16,689 shares. Gfs Llc invested in 36,386 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,125 shares. Cadinha Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106,285 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Dsm Cap Ptnrs Limited has 8.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.83 million shares.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $27.81M for 5.78 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 1,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research accumulated 0.01% or 77,853 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Company has 0.07% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 19,369 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Company reported 0.5% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 164,572 shares. 130,803 were reported by Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.02% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 172,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement Inc holds 0.09% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) or 15,003 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 79,596 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). 14,989 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 14,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 91,112 shares. D E Shaw And owns 574,650 shares.

