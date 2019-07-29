Harvey Partners Has Cut Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding by $996,000; Valuation Rose; Insmed (INSM) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Boosted Holding by $6.54 Million

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 225,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.08 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.40 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 819,561 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 277,911 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $137,500 activity.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Insmed Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insmed up 17% after hours on Arikayce update – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Insmed Announces Changes to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 33,957 shares. Numerixs Technology reported 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Aperio Group Ltd invested in 9,425 shares. Strs Ohio owns 2,600 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 465,344 shares. 62,670 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Northern Tru invested in 948,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 50,211 shares. Castleark Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 14,500 shares. 264 were reported by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 11,852 shares in its portfolio.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.59 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146 are owned by Carroll Financial Assoc Inc. Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 2,430 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 189 are owned by Tompkins Fincl. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has 39,249 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 90,348 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio reported 39,078 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% stake. Jane Street Gp Lc invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,021 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 472,617 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 3,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/02: (EROS) (AMRN) (DOVA) Higher; (OCX) (AYI) (BL) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Accuity Brands Earnings: AYI Stock Sinks on Disappointing Sales, Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$137, Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.