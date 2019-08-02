Harvey Partners Has Boosted Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); As Mastercard Class A (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Trimmed by $983,475 Its Stake

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 83,310 shares traded or 19.08% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE – NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“NHEPS”) INCREASED BY 26% TO 872 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 157,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.06M, down from 161,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.84M shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.13M shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 274,070 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 40,525 shares. 400 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc accumulated 0% or 12,860 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,647 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 2.81% or 3.17 million shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 14,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 60,845 are held by Rbf Capital Ltd. Blair William & Communication Il owns 33,500 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,301 shares to 55,917 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,663 are held by Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd. Haverford Trust has 2.94% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 671,741 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Commerce Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 825 shares. Duncker Streett Company has 2.91% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 14,736 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 137,265 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim Ltd owns 333,036 shares. City Company holds 0.59% or 8,915 shares in its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Price invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.16% or 416,200 shares in its portfolio. Adi Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 3,000 shares. Hartford Fin Mgmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).