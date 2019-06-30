Harvey Partners Has Boosted Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position; Oppenheimer Asset Management Increased Stake in Lkq (LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,830 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 489,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 3.05M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 236,078 shares traded or 214.03% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU); 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 14,261 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Co has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,847 shares. Moreover, Harvey Prtnrs Ltd has 4.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Morgan Stanley owns 76,915 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc owns 375,212 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 25,000 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 274,070 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 1.07 million shares. Awm Inv Incorporated holds 0.43% or 4.17 million shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 41,700 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 400 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William Co Il invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Telemark Asset Lc accumulated 0.49% or 1.51M shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels Inc. – MarketWatch” published on August 21, 2016 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ (LKQ) Down 10.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Inc owns 21,163 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.05% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 9,831 were reported by Private Advisor Gru Limited Company. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada invested in 18,707 shares or 0.04% of the stock. American Intl Group Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 61,239 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,893 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Verition Fund Limited Liability invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 332 shares in its portfolio. Natl Invest Service Wi accumulated 95,743 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Advisory Serv owns 25,702 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 57,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,238 shares to 82,209 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 9,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,925 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).