Harvey Partners Decreased Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by $805,000 as Market Value Declined; Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.25 Million as Share Value Rose

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 235,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 495,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 133,778 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 8,533 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.21 million for 18.02 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26 million shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,981 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp Incorporated invested in 20,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 224 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company holds 759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roumell Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9.03% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 481,257 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 8,557 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs, California-based fund reported 939 shares. Pennsylvania-based Staley Advisers has invested 1.47% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 22,571 shares. Principal Financial Gp stated it has 214,119 shares. Weber Alan W has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). 36,723 were reported by Investment Svcs Wi. Moreover, Harber Asset Mgmt has 1.4% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Citigroup invested in 0% or 16,046 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 2,122 shares.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.