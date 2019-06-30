Harvey Partners Decreased Position in Interface (TILE) by $435,000; Turtle Creek Asset Management Holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Has Cut by $13.81 Million as Valuation Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 219,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 3.55 million shares traded or 156.96% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”)

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.61 million market cap company. It closed at $15.33 lastly. It is up 28.69% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 25,098 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 14,137 shares. Mason Street Limited has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 39,217 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Moreover, Principal Inc has 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Cambiar Investors Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 192,991 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). 856,911 were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 37,953 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 60,000 shares. 22,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 574,650 shares.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TILE’s profit will be $29.39M for 7.82 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05 million for 16.94 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability Co In invested 2.28% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alps Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 8,574 shares. 10,471 were accumulated by Comerica Comml Bank. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.32M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atria Lc has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 800 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 39,771 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.2% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 818,118 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 384,059 shares. 3,897 were reported by Petrus Tru Company Lta. Brant Point Inv Limited Liability Company reported 157,933 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gru has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 30,080 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company reported 2.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).