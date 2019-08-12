Harvey Partners Continues to Hold Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Market Valuation Declined While Great Point Partners Lowered Position

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, down from 4.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.59M market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 2.28M shares traded or 372.42% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 67,681 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated holds 15,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability invested in 40,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 309,807 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 1,667 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma accumulated 0.04% or 1.53M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated holds 496,100 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 375,212 shares. Creative Planning holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 400 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29,032 shares to 379,832 shares, valued at $44.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).