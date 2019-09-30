Harvey Partners Boosted Valmont Inds (VMI) Holding by $1.70 Million; Frontfour Capital Group Position in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Lowered by $7.15 Million

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 65,276 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $103.63. About 248,102 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Buying Timeshare Operator ILG For $4.7 Billion; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT ILG WILL CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG TO CREATE A LEADING; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Pres and CEO Weisz, Chief Fincl and Administrative Officer Geller to Continue in Roles; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.54; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90 million and $47.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.54M for 12.46 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

