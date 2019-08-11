Harvey Investment Co Upped Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $366,800; As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Position by $837,254

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 44,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The hedge fund held 109,297 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 153,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 18,729 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp Is Very Different, And Quite Possibly Meaningfully Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018, also Tucson.com with their article: “First Internet Bank Welcomes New Lender to Arizona Commercial Banking Team – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp Announces New Series of $35 Million of Subordinated Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.31 million for 9.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11,356 shares to 16,676 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 38,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21,110 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 209 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc holds 0.3% or 114,041 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 8,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0% or 125 shares. Lsv Asset holds 3,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,178 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated owns 680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 12,668 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 12,115 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 590 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De owns 10,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41 shares or 0% of the stock.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 19,472 shares to 72,994 shares, valued at $18.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,554 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated stated it has 221,959 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 213,572 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability stated it has 53,166 shares. Blackrock reported 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt reported 221,058 shares. Van Strum Towne holds 2.09% or 34,795 shares. Vista Ptnrs has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co holds 0.22% or 10,138 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc accumulated 29,510 shares. Barclays Plc holds 8.97 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 833,143 shares. Seizert Capital Limited Company has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). At Financial Bank reported 37,296 shares stake. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 1.29 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).