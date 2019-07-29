Harvey Investment Co Upped By $366,800 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shorts Raised By 1.34%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) had an increase of 1.34% in short interest. NAVB’s SI was 8.98M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.34% from 8.86M shares previously. With 479,300 avg volume, 19 days are for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s short sellers to cover NAVB’s short positions. The SI to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 6.51%. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.59. About 69,693 shares traded. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) has declined 70.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVB News: 08/03/2018 Navidea Biopharm 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS – AS A RESULT OF AGREEMENT, LITIGATION INITIATED BY BEIJING SINOTAU MEDICAL RESEARCH CO., LTD WILL BE DISMISSED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVB); 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 16/04/2018 – NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED A DEAL TO PROVIDE MEILLEUR TECHNOLOGIES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO CONDUCT RESEARCH USING NAV4694; 08/05/2018 – Navidea Biopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/04/2018 – Navidea Signs Deal to Sublicense NAV4694 Worldwide Development Rights; 03/04/2018 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Future Outlook and Outcomes of Court Trial; 03/04/2018 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Schedules Call to Discuss Future Outlook and Outcomes of Court Trial; 08/05/2018 – Navidea Biopharm 1Q Loss $6.74M

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc acquired 4,585 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 176,527 shares with $14.26M value, up from 171,942 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $316.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6,162 activity. 3,350 shares were bought by Rouan Sarah Kathryn, worth $4,904 on Friday, May 17. Latkin Jed bought $1,258 worth of stock.

More notable recent Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split – Business Wire” on April 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Prices $6.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Receives FDA Feedback Regarding Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trial Design and Provides Business Updates – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Receives Acceptance Letter from NYSE American – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company has market cap of $10.66 million. The firm develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics.

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Abbvie Incorporated (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,777 shares to 103,871 valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 12,284 shares and now owns 105,346 shares. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research.