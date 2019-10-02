Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $5.69 Million; Snap On (Put) (SNA) Stock Declined While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $19.64 Million Its Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Incorporated (ECL) by 74.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 28,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 9,631 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 38,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 215,581 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (Put) (SNA) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $153.02. About 182,745 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 27.89 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

