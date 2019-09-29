Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Position in Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) as Valuation Rose; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Market Value Rose, Holder Franklin Resources Increased Its Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 52,137 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, down from 59,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 840,825 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 13,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 51,988 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 38,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 730,106 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 43,022 shares to 647,463 shares, valued at $160.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 3,978 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 92,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 750,970 shares. Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.04% or 37,969 shares. Cibc World has 37,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Architects stated it has 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Motco reported 80 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 10,137 shares. Lpl Ltd Company holds 26,074 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 69,956 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street reported 13.67 million shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr holds 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 46,308 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 64,566 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 58,502 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Group holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 5,013 shares. 10,371 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd. Cibc Markets Incorporated owns 42,797 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 10,066 shares. Maryland Cap owns 0.08% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 4,520 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 13,629 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,128 shares. First Fincl Corporation In reported 335 shares. Fulton Bank Na invested in 0.02% or 1,821 shares. 23,393 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. 2,729 are owned by National Asset. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.49% or 5,770 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 570,361 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 34,115 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 23,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Com (NYSE:WAB) by 15,189 shares to 260,530 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.