Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Holding; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Sentiment Is 1.14

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 279 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 245 cut down and sold stock positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 80.96 million shares, down from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rockwell Automation Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 203 Increased: 204 New Position: 75.

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 28.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 15,368 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 38,507 shares with $6.80 million value, down from 53,875 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $58.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 0.37% above currents $201.82 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $20800 target. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, April 18 to “Buy” rating.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider MacLennan David bought $171,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,181 shares. Cantillon Management Limited Liability Company owns 2.32M shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 335,377 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 356,028 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,509 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 15 shares. Trustco Bankshares N Y owns 3,017 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arvest Bancorp Trust Division has 0.95% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Noesis Capital Mangement owns 53,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 10,338 shares in its portfolio. Addenda Cap accumulated 5,049 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. South State Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 5,094 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $263.19M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.87. About 752,938 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE