Harvey Investment Co Trimmed By $2.70 Million Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Position; Shorts at Vistra Energy (VST) Lowered By 5.82%

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) had a decrease of 5.82% in short interest. VST’s SI was 17.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.82% from 18.44 million shares previously. With 2.99 million avg volume, 6 days are for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)’s short sellers to cover VST’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 2.81M shares traded. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) has risen 6.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical VST News: 26/04/2018 – HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC – HG AGREES SALE OF RADIUS TO VISTRA; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP – REPORTED A NET LOSS FROM ITS ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $284 MILLION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA SAYS TAX REFORM, DYNERGY BUY CUT U.S. TAX LIABILITY 93%; 11/04/2018 – TXU Energy Launches New Digital Platform and Products Designed Exclusively for Apartment Renters; 04/05/2018 – Vistra Energy Sees FY19 Ongoing Ops Adj EBITDA $3.2B-$3.5; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vistra Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VST); 04/05/2018 – VISTRA TO CAPTURE HIGH-PRICED POWER IN TEXAS THIS SUMMER: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vistra’s Cfr At B2; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Vistra Strengthens Capital Markets Business with Acquisition of Canyon CTS

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 28.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 15,368 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 38,507 shares with $6.80M value, down from 53,875 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $57.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

Among 3 analysts covering VistraEnergy (NYSE:VST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VistraEnergy had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 6.

More notable recent Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bull Signal Might Spark New Highs for this Energy Stock – Schaeffers Research” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vistra Energy Makes Solar Power More Accessible to Customers with Latest Retail Product Innovation – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Put Buying Activity in Vistra Energy (VST) Targets 12% Downside in Shares Through September -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company has market cap of $10.92 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. It has a 25.04 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares were bought by MacLennan David.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Deutsche Bank. J.P. Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.