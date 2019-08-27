Harvey Investment Co Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Lifted as Share Price Rose; Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Holding Has Raised by Venbio Select Advisor Llc

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.16M market cap company. It closed at $4.28 lastly. It is down 40.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Peter Greenleaf Appointed Chairma; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioDelivery Sciences; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences : Former President and CEO Mark Sirgo to Continue as Vice Chairman of the Board

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company's stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,068 shares to 59,032 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 19,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,994 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 625,000 shares to 9.50 million shares, valued at $129.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outlook Therapeutics Inc by 595,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,999 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.