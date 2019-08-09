Harvey Investment Co Stake in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Lowered by $4.77 Million as Stock Price Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Ubs Oconnor Has Upped Holding by $4.44 Billion as Market Value Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 105,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.91M, down from 117,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.54. About 90,900 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 124.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 12,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 22,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01B, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $310.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalif (NYSE:HLF) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy by 27,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,253 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Ppt.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co holds 0.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 6,909 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,758 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0.44% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marsico Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.66% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1.70 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. 86,976 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Invest Management Inc holds 39,228 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,750 shares. Accredited Invsts accumulated 769 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,828 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 1.12% or 26.17 million shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix Short Sellers Up $800M On Subscriber Miss – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 20 Percent Upside Ahead – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, ORLY, CACI – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $376.03 million for 19.77 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.45 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought $19,000. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million worth of stock. 40,000 shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E, worth $14.88M. 3,615 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $1.36 million were sold by SHAW JEFF M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards State Bank And invested in 0.06% or 1,627 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 330,088 shares. 41,604 were reported by Stifel Finance. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Oh invested in 0.49% or 2,008 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,459 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 2,050 shares. Investec Asset owns 25,179 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank has 0.06% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 3,017 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd reported 0.15% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).