Harvey Investment Co Stake In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Upped; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Rose While Oxbow Advisors Has Increased Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81 million, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 30,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 89,947 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 59,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provident Invest Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 0.09% or 23,000 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 1.37% or 465,948 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 9,024 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Bancshares holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 142,626 shares. 8,734 were accumulated by M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,896 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 193,050 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability reported 2.66% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Natl Financial Bank In reported 206,071 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles owns 9,460 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 236,568 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “McDonald’s Is Lovin’ Technology – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Rise of the Financial Data Scientist – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cut Into Apple’s Big iPhone Reveal, and You’ll Find Its Shift to Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 6,366 shares to 66,628 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Delawa (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 4,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,911 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 38,170 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Personal Cap has 0.24% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 618,736 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.98 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 112,956 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 62,013 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Services Inc. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has 283,278 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 14,743 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.27M shares. Madison reported 290,900 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43,460 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Foster And Motley Inc accumulated 19,655 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Pricing of 2.800% Senior Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 33,764 shares to 23,152 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 2.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Op (FAM).