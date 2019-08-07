Harvey Investment Co Stake In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Has Raised; As Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Foundry Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $303,833

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 10,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 278,689 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 289,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 53,152 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Announces Planned Retirement Of CFO; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB); 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 4.49 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares to 506,554 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,482 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 20,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Limited Com has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,157 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc has 1.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 20,520 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 283,750 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verus Financial Incorporated owns 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,524 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.63% stake. Curbstone Financial Mgmt reported 1.57% stake. Chatham Gp reported 19,503 shares stake. 31,515 were reported by Cibc Bancshares Usa. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Retirement Of Alabama owns 2.67M shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 3.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 16,875 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 264,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York owns 5,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 532,703 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 249,000 shares. 9,982 are held by Sei Investments. 20,709 were reported by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability. Stifel accumulated 8,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 16,081 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 19,391 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na reported 201 shares. Atlanta Management Company L L C reported 34,800 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 37,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 123,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.